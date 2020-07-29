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America's Frontline Doctors - The Censored News Conference from Monday, July 27th/2020 - {Mirrored Screencast}
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256 views • July 29, 2020
LINKS
Transcript - https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/americas-frontline-doctors-scotus-press-conference-transcript
Video - https://goldenageofgaia.com/2020/07/28/americas-frontline-doctors-say-physicians-are-being-silenced-hcq-works-nobody-needs-to-die/
Breitbart News - https://www.breitbart.com
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Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Transcript - https://www.rev.com/blog/transcripts/americas-frontline-doctors-scotus-press-conference-transcript
Video - https://goldenageofgaia.com/2020/07/28/americas-frontline-doctors-say-physicians-are-being-silenced-hcq-works-nobody-needs-to-die/
Breitbart News - https://www.breitbart.com
----------------------------------
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Keywords
vaccinescdcpandemicpopulation controlbill gatesworld health organizationgates foundationcoronaviruspirbright institutecovid-19plandemichydroxychloroquineid 2020scamdemicbill and melinda gatesculling the populationid chippingwas corona patentedis covid-19 patentedamericas frontline doctorsdr immanuel
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