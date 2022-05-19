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College Student That Had Adverse Reaction Is Expelled For Refusing Booster Shot! - CRIMINAL! Stop the vaccine genocide!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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538 views • May 19, 2022
College Student Who Experienced Adverse Reaction Following Second Dose of Covid Vaccine Is Expelled for Refusing Booster Shot Despite Doctor Requested Exemption
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/05/college-student-experienced-adverse-reaction-following-second-dose-covid-vaccine-gets-expelled-refusing-booster-shot-despite-doctor-requests-exemption/
Her Doctor Advised Her To Skip The Booster Shot Over Possible Side Effects. So Her College Expelled Her. | The Daily Wire
https://www.dailywire.com/news/her-doctor-advised-her-to-skip-the-booster-shot-over-possible-side-effects-so-her-college-expelled-her

Huge Study Of 145 Countries Finds Major Increase Of Death After COVID Jabs Introduced
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/huge-study-of-145-countries-finds-major-increase-of-death-after-covid-jabs-introduced/
Jabs Gave COVID Cases A Real Boost, Government Data Shows Negative Efficacy
[WATCH THIS VIDEO]
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/jabs-gave-covid-cases-a-real-boost-government-data-shows-negative-efficacy-video/

Study Finds 'Positive Correlation' Between Higher Mask Usage And COVID-19 Deaths.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/05/16/study-finds-correlation-between-mask-compliance-and-covid-deaths/
47 studies confirm ineffectiveness of masks for COVID and 32 more confirm their negative health effects - LifeSite
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/47-studies-confirm-inefectiveness-of-masks-for-covid-and-32-more-confirm-their-negative-health-effects/

Covid World Vaccination Tracker - The New York Times
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html
Vaccine Tracker: Updating Charts Show Covid Vaccinations
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/peteraldhous/covid-vaccine-tracker
Share of people who completed the initial COVID-19 vaccination protocol
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/share-people-fully-vaccinated-covid?country=BGD~BRA~IDN~IND~MEX~NGA~PAK~PRT~RUS~SGP~ARE~USA~OWID_WRL~CUB
• COVID-19 vaccination rates by country | Statista
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1194939/rate-covid-vaccination-by-county-worldwide/

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine | Bill Gates
https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine
Horowitz: 15 studies that indicate natural immunity from prior infection is more robust than the COVID vaccines - TheBlaze
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-15-studies-that-indicate-natural-immunity-from-prior-infection-is-more-robust-than-the-covid-vaccines
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/

COVID Vaccine Data
https://openvaers.com/covid-data
The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Results Form
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
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