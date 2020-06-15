MUST SEE: It’s Not About RACE, or LEFT or RIGHT! It’s About YOU And ME VS THE STATE!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
or e-transfer to [email protected]
The death of George Floyd has sparked widespread anger all over the world and this has caused a number of Black Lives Matter and Anti Police Brutality rallies to form and fight for injustice. Over time, the rallying calls of the protesters quickly turned to violence as rioters and looters coerced their worthy cause (that was about the citizens vs the state) into a fight between each other. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shares an important message about how we’ve gotten to this point, what we need to do to come together and most importantly who the real enemy is!
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
or e-transfer to [email protected]
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
Cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Ethereum ➜ 0xEce2AEf1F26373a00BDC7243d1201a98578CC67e
Monero ➜ 4AWFJdE8NEY6i4LxiQJDtUQFmaLdX2j35NYhoC2iv2foMPXBvaGjXwMPyJPgRVdAckT38rGXsRMkrdmmRs3PLARED1eWDd8
Bitcoin Cash ➜ 1MxgFpQdMujLYRTkSTw4PGDmL99s83PFKR
Dash ➜ XirLdVdyaW9rXvhKic78ruc2X39HjNhdTV
EOS ➜ 0x2BBB00605730feA136623CA366979705293DA659
Litecoin ➜ LVVaVCfNN25AuU1Ex2s4tX2Ze3iCig2kRo
Donate Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/top-stories/...
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
Follow Dan Dicks:
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfo...
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth