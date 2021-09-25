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Health & Freedom Conference Colorado Springs, CO | September 24
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1769 views • September 25, 2021
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10 AM - 5PM - MDT
Health & Freedom Conference Colorado Springs, CO | September 24
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Colorado Springs, CO
9-24-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark
September 24th, 2021 – Friday –
Location: Charis Christian Center – 10285 Federal Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
– The ReAwakening Trailer – We Are Living Through The World’s ReAwakening
– Opening Video
– Blowing of the Shofar with Amanda Grace.
– Opening Prayer – Pastor Lawson Perdue
– Singing of the National by Aiya Kelly
– Clay Clark –with Doctor Richard Bartlett, Doctor Mark Sherwood, and Doctor Stella Immanuel
– General Flynn
– Your Invited to an Epic Patriot Party and Meet and Greet Hosted by The Flyover Conservatives, SteelTruth, Charisma Magazine and Mel K
Marriott Hotel 5580 Tech Center Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 8091D9
10:30 AM – 10:45 AM – 19 Questions We All Need to Be Asking Now
– Dr. Janna Schmidt
– Vidar Ligard
– Pastor Mark Burns
– Ian Smith.
– Pastor Leon Benjamin
– Savannah Misener
– Gene Ho
– Eric Nepute
– Seth Holehouse
– Kevin Jenkins
– Pastor Greg Locke
– Mel K
– Mark Sherwood
– Pastor Artur Palowski
– Cindy Chafian
– Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer
– Anna Khait
– Dr. Bryan Ardis
– Powerful Prayer �� General Flynn and Amanda Grace
– John Chamber with American Media Periscope
– Doctor Christiane Northrup
– Christie Hutcherson
– Floyd Brown
– Pastor Leon Benjamin
– General Flynn
– General Flynn Signs Shirts At Tour Bus
10 AM - 5PM - MDT
Health & Freedom Conference Colorado Springs, CO | September 24
Clay Clark's Reawaken America Tour Colorado Springs, CO
9-24-2021
#healthfreedom #freedom #clayclark
September 24th, 2021 – Friday –
Location: Charis Christian Center – 10285 Federal Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
– The ReAwakening Trailer – We Are Living Through The World’s ReAwakening
– Opening Video
– Blowing of the Shofar with Amanda Grace.
– Opening Prayer – Pastor Lawson Perdue
– Singing of the National by Aiya Kelly
– Clay Clark –with Doctor Richard Bartlett, Doctor Mark Sherwood, and Doctor Stella Immanuel
– General Flynn
– Your Invited to an Epic Patriot Party and Meet and Greet Hosted by The Flyover Conservatives, SteelTruth, Charisma Magazine and Mel K
Marriott Hotel 5580 Tech Center Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 8091D9
10:30 AM – 10:45 AM – 19 Questions We All Need to Be Asking Now
– Dr. Janna Schmidt
– Vidar Ligard
– Pastor Mark Burns
– Ian Smith.
– Pastor Leon Benjamin
– Savannah Misener
– Gene Ho
– Eric Nepute
– Seth Holehouse
– Kevin Jenkins
– Pastor Greg Locke
– Mel K
– Mark Sherwood
– Pastor Artur Palowski
– Cindy Chafian
– Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer
– Anna Khait
– Dr. Bryan Ardis
– Powerful Prayer �� General Flynn and Amanda Grace
– John Chamber with American Media Periscope
– Doctor Christiane Northrup
– Christie Hutcherson
– Floyd Brown
– Pastor Leon Benjamin
– General Flynn
– General Flynn Signs Shirts At Tour Bus
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