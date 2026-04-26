Empty Airports Again, Closed Luxury Hotels — Is DUBAI Rapidly Collapsing?

Dubai was supposed to be untouchable. No income tax. No instability. No limits. The world's richest people were moving there at record speed — nine thousand eight hundred millionaires in a single year, bringing sixty-three billion dollars with them. The airport was the busiest on the planet. The real estate market had never been stronger. And then, in a single week, everything changed.

In this video, we break down the full story of how Dubai went from the most ambitious city on Earth to a place where five-star hotels are cutting rates by forty percent, yacht clubs sit empty, iconic landmarks have been struck by drones, and wealthy expatriates are paying two hundred thousand dollars for private flights out. This is not a headline. This is a structural unraveling — and the numbers are unlike anything the Gulf has seen in decades.

What you'll find in this video:

The exact sequence of events that triggered the collapse — and why the warning signs were there long before the first missile flew.

How one hundred and twenty billion dollars disappeared from Dubai's markets in less than thirty days.

Why Goldman Sachs, Citi, and Fitch are now using words they have never used about Dubai before.

The real reason Singapore and Hong Kong are suddenly receiving billions in redirected capital — and what that means for Dubai's future.

How the city's greatest strength — its reputation for absolute safety — became its most catastrophic vulnerability.

Whether any of this can be reversed, and what the critical threshold looks like when a city built on perception loses the one thing perception depends on.

This is the most complete account of Dubai's crisis available right now — built entirely from current data, institutional reports, and firsthand accounts from residents, analysts, and investors on the ground.

Mirrored - Behind UK

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