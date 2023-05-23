X22 REPORT Ep. 3074b - [DS] Narrative Lost, Preparing A [FF],Comms Blackout, WWIII, Stay Vigilant, Playbook Known

X22 REPORT Ep. 3074b - Political/GeoPolitical News May 22, 2023
[DS] Narrative Lost, Preparing A [FF],Comms Blackout, WWIII, Stay Vigilant, Playbook Known
The [DS] has lost the narrative and now they are panicking to get it back, but this will be impossible. So now they are preparing a [FF] to distract from everything that is coming. The people now see the election rigging, the criminal syndicate, they know who the players are, and with this knowledge the [DS] is doomed. No matter what they do at this point it will fail because the people are not on their side. The people know the playbook of the [DS], they know they will push events to cover up their crimes.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
