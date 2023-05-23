Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 3074b - [DS] Narrative Lost, Preparing A [FF],Comms Blackout, WWIII, Stay Vigilant, Playbook Known
168 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Ep. 3074b - Political/GeoPolitical News  May 22, 2023

[DS] Narrative Lost, Preparing A [FF],Comms Blackout, WWIII, Stay Vigilant, Playbook Known

The [DS] has lost the narrative and now they are panicking to get it back, but this will be impossible. So now they are preparing a [FF] to distract from everything that is coming. The people now see the election rigging, the criminal syndicate, they know who the players are, and with this knowledge the [DS] is doomed. No matter what they do at this point it will fail because the people are not on their side. The people know the playbook of the [DS], they know they will push events to cover up their crimes. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!   

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket