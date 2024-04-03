Oxalates with Dr. Donald Ellsworth

Was Popeye wrong about spinach? Could an overabundance of “healthy” foods be harming your health?

Oxalates are natural compounds found in vegetables, fruits, nuts, and grains and are naturally created in the body as a waste product. They are not metabolized by the body and can prevent the absorption of important minerals. Eating a diet high in oxalates can injure the mitochondria, produce mineral deficiencies, contribute to kidney stones, and lead to a host of other symptoms.

Join Dr. Donald Ellsworth and Director of New Guest Success, Jill Hartland, BSN, RN as they discuss oxalates and how they affect the body. Learn about the symptoms of high oxalates, how to balance out your diet, and ways to decrease your body’s absorption of oxalates. If you’re just not feeling well and there are no explanations, think about oxalates! Sometimes too much of a good thing could be a bad thing!

For more information about oxalates, “Toxic Superfoods” by Sally Norton is a great book to reference.

