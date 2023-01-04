TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. Jan 2, 2023,"Waves of War wash over US in this new year!" 1st hour.

Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 1st hour of 1st show of '23. (2 Jan. 2023) with Prof Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.



Russia's beating the hell out of Ukraine now with some 400 missile attacks over the past 24 hours or so--and it turns out the US was plotting to wipe the Soviet Union off the face of the map using 204 atomic bombs on 66 major cities to accomplish that goal back in 1945! Stunning!

One more reason why Russia cannot trust the West--especially the United States, which had such a dastardly plan over 75 years ago!

New proof that Nancy Pelosi was setting up January 6th by weakening protection, declining Trump's offer of military support, and inviting a film crew to be on the set at the time it was scheduled to explode.

What an insult to our (ideal) form of (now corrupt) government!

Melania's press secretary reveals that Melania was skeptical about her husband's advisors and thought they were leading him in the wrong direction.

Having been restored to Twitter, Trump's last tweets from January 6th reveal he was calling for peaceful protest and respect for law and order--directly contradicting the J6 Committee's attempts to implicate him for "inciting an insurrection".

Disgusting beyond belief. [So...whom can now you trust in politics?? _______________)