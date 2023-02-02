Create New Account
2/1/2023 ReFounding America: Peter Breggin MD ft. Mark McDonald MD
Watch "ReFounding America" Live on Brighteon.tv every Wednesday at 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm estLearn more and find Peter Breggin MD at https://breggin.com/

Purchase Peter Breggin's book, "Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey" at https://www.wearetheprey.com/ or on amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Global-Predators-are-Prey/dp/0982456069/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1PUO5KS35N22R&keywords=peter+breggin+md&qid=1649290199&sprefix=peter+breggin+md%2Caps%2C97&sr=8-1

Chcekout Peter & Ginger Breggin's blogs and more here: https://www.americaoutloud.com/author/peter-breggin-md-and-ginger-ross-breggin/

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his book: "The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health (Children’s Health Defense)" is available here: https://www.amazon.com/Real-Anthony-Fauci-Democracy-Childrens/dp/1510766804/ref=sr_1_1?gclid=CjwKCAjw9LSSBhBsEiwAKtf0n3bjOcOblpCRm5ilHRw1sYepA9hSt5IOlXX4fodHyfNyjCkOc7pHshoCwtkQAvD_BwE&hvadid=542423015188&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9013421&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=6214782377506789669&hvtargid=kwd-1410978370786&hydadcr=27862_11861917&keywords=the+real+fauci+book&qid=1649284360&sr=8-1


Keywords
psychiatristcovid-19peter breggin mdfundamental rightsmark mcdonald mdrefounding americacovid-19 and the global predators we are the preypatriotic judeo christiansfundamental truths

