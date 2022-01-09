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God Speaks Reading Part 10
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31 views • January 09, 2022
Philosopher Christopher Ott concludes his reading of Meher Baba's principal book "God Speaks" with a short summary of the 5 points he has covered. 1080p HD. 14:49 minutes. Filmed on Chrismas Day, 2021.
The five points covered in this review of the series are:
1) God Speaks isn't just for mental types.
2) Baba's cosmology is reverse from the model in physics (the Big Bang).
3) Evolution is driven by the quest for full consciousness, not the survival of the fittest.
4) The resting place of the masters is a state with no experience of the dream we are in.
5) Eruch was tired when he wrote the Conclusion.
The five points covered in this review of the series are:
1) God Speaks isn't just for mental types.
2) Baba's cosmology is reverse from the model in physics (the Big Bang).
3) Evolution is driven by the quest for full consciousness, not the survival of the fittest.
4) The resting place of the masters is a state with no experience of the dream we are in.
5) Eruch was tired when he wrote the Conclusion.
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