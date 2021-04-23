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PATRIOTS IN TUNE Show #351: LOU GARGIULO New Hampshire 4/22/2021
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SUBSCRIBE! Joining us tonight is LOU GARGIULO. Lou is ran for #NH State Senate in the 24th District of #NewHampshire #NH24. Gargiulo is a #Veteran Army Officer & an all around heck of a nice guy!! We will find out what is going on behind the scenes in New Hampshire and in other states with the Voter Rolls, Voter I.D., and Election laws. We will also discuss the 2020 elections and what's happening in New Jersey as a result of the outcomes.
Follow Lou Gargiulo on Twitter: @LougNH
Check out Lou Gargiulo's website: Lou4StateSenate.com
Opening Song:"WHAT ARE WE FIGHTING FOR?" by Robert Malone/Malone Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgBsRu4xUz8&;t=10s
Halftime Song: "PATRIOT PARTY ANTHEM" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vej11z-patriot-party-anthem-by-toots-sweet.html
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
Follow Lou Gargiulo on Twitter: @LougNH
Check out Lou Gargiulo's website: Lou4StateSenate.com
Opening Song:"WHAT ARE WE FIGHTING FOR?" by Robert Malone/Malone Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgBsRu4xUz8&;t=10s
Halftime Song: "PATRIOT PARTY ANTHEM" by Toots Sweet: https://rumble.com/vej11z-patriot-party-anthem-by-toots-sweet.html
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT &
Catturd Wednesdays from 12:00pm ET/9:00am PT
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal: https://paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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