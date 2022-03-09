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Sexual Education HB1697 Protest at Hawaii Capitol
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31 views • March 09, 2022
On March 7, 2022, over 100 concerned parents, representatives and their children protested at the Hawaii state capitol regarding a bill that is designed to train teachers to teach students about anal leakage, distended rectum, prolapsed anus, anilingus (mouth on anus) and anal fisting in a destigmatized, positive fashion.
HB1697
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&;billnumber=1697&year=2022
HB2125
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&;billnumber=2125&year=2022
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#HB1697 #HB2125 #Hawaii
HB1697
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&;billnumber=1697&year=2022
HB2125
https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&;billnumber=2125&year=2022
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#HB1697 #HB2125 #Hawaii
Keywords
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