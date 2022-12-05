PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD IS COMING (HUGE VOLCANOES WAKING A SIGN) / FIREBALL FLIES OVER USA / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 5, 2022

PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD IS COMING (HUGE VOLCANOES WAKING UP A SIGN OF WHAT'S TO COME) MOUNT SEMERU HAS VIOLENT ERUPTION AS INDONESIANS EVACUATED/MOUNT STROMBOLI IN ITALY BLOWS SKY HIGH-27 ACTIVE VOLCANOES+WAY MORE ABOUT TO BLAST OFF!!! FIREBALL FLIES OVER THE USA (GET READY FOR THE PLANET X DEBRIS BY THE MILLIONS-COME TO CHRIST TODAY!!/READ BELOW. Today is now 12/5/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. also today I'm showing some breaking news...This videos highlights: Footage from Dave dobbs youtube channel shows looks to be like a planet x system body eclipsing the sun within the past week. At least I believe within the last week.. Either way just looking at it that doesn't look like the moon at all to me. Days ago the a solar eclipse could be seen on mass stereo ahead footage when we weren't supposed to have any solar eclipse. Mainstream space news places said oh it was a solar eclipse you could ( only see in space ) which is nonsense to me. As they have done this twice within the past few months. If look down my videos you'll see that eclipse they said only was in space. And because planet x earths twin sun the Brown dwarf star called wormwood and the fiery red dragon in the bible is coming in close soon well now we have super volcanoes waking globally and even bigger ones under the oceans all spewing out lava. It's soo bad under the seas it's boiling waters cooking fish and heating waters causing storms to get worse. As radiation is coming in heavy from the sun, and from Planet x system bodies behind earth with a magnetar ( neutron star called a planet killer behind earth ) and with heavy cosmic radiation hitting from a gamma ray burst ( simply a star that exploded long ago sending shockwaves of radiation toward earth from far away) insider mike from around the world warned Paul Begley about years ago on Paul Begley youtube channel about cosmic waves of energy inbound. As cosmic waves of radiation started to hit a few years back from the gamma ray burst. With that it's causing volcanoes to blow globally and quakes hitting on a massive global scale big in size. As Jesus warned before his second coming. Earthquakes there will be in diverse or various places. Mount semeru had a mass eruption in Indonesia. And mount Stromboli in Italy also had a big eruption and created a tsunami over a meter high. In Indonesia in the main island thousands were evacuated as some have already died from the violent eruption there. 27 volcanoes are all blasting off at once. And tons more are waking up... It's a major warning sign of planet x coming. And more meteor debri keeps coming as I said first comes clusters from Planet x and from a seperate planet x system body with a debri field that's coming in by clusters now. Though soon time millions will come down from Planet x. As a large fireball was seen sweeping 15 states across the United States. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlXtFmKwCZU