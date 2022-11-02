Russian winged infantry repulse AFU’s armour and manpower

The enemy shall not pass: winged infantry repulse AFU’s armour and manpower
◽️The Armed Forces of Ukraine’s units attempted to near covertly the positions of Russian paratroopers.
🔹 Russia’s Airborne Troops units immediately detected the hostile hardware using unmanned aerial vehicles.
💥 Artillery firepower successfully eliminated armour and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Souce @MoD Russia
