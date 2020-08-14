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ΚΟΡΩΝΑΙΟΣ: ΤΑ ΑΙΣΧΗ ΚΑΙ ΤΑ ΨΕΜΑΤΑ ΕΙΣ ΒΑΡΟΣ ΜΑΣ & ΤΟΥΡΚΙΑ (11-08-2020)
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119 views • August 14, 2020
Κορωναϊός και καταγγελίες πολιτών για τα αίσχη των κρατικών απάνθρωπων μηχανισμών.
Η αλητεία των ΜΜΕ και τα κατασκευασμένα FAKE βίντεο με τις δηλώσεις CGI πολιτικών.
Το CGI του Ρετζεπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν και οι απειλές τους για την Ελλάδα, που μας κάνανε να τρέχουμε να κρυφτούμε. Τα κάναμε ‘πάνω μας.
640 Ιατρικοί επιστήμονες, μιλάνε για την απάτη του Κορωναϊού.
Φυσικά δεν λείπουν και οι καταγγελίες, για τα ψεύτικα τεστ.
#savethechildren
ΣΦΑΓΗ
Τρόποι επικοινωνίας.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
SFAGI
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.
Thank you !
Η αλητεία των ΜΜΕ και τα κατασκευασμένα FAKE βίντεο με τις δηλώσεις CGI πολιτικών.
Το CGI του Ρετζεπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν και οι απειλές τους για την Ελλάδα, που μας κάνανε να τρέχουμε να κρυφτούμε. Τα κάναμε ‘πάνω μας.
640 Ιατρικοί επιστήμονες, μιλάνε για την απάτη του Κορωναϊού.
Φυσικά δεν λείπουν και οι καταγγελίες, για τα ψεύτικα τεστ.
#savethechildren
ΣΦΑΓΗ
Τρόποι επικοινωνίας.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων απευθείας από την Western Union, μέσω του τραπεζικού σας λογαριασμού ή της κάρτας. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Απευθείας μέσω του:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Παραλήπτης: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
SFAGI
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money directly from Western Union, through your bank account or credit card. Details below.
Paypal: [email protected]
Western Union
Direct through:
https://www.e-paylink.com/
Recipient: Demertzis Ioannis.
Thank you !
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