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Troubles with a 42 Months Time Prophecy: David Gates True or False?
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8 views • December 30, 2020
This presentation examines the trouble that some folks have gotten into regarding a future application of the 42 months or 3 1/2 years time prophecy found in the books of Daniel and Revelation. Three case studies are presented including the recent You Tube presentation by Pastor David Gates entitled "Even at the Door".
For more information regarding the soon coming judgment of the living which will begin at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, please visit the following links:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/shepherds-rod-studies/revelation-7-sealing-of-the-144000-and-the-great-multitude/
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/shepherds-rod-studies/zechariah-6-the-paradox-of-the-ages/
To download scanned copies of the original Shepherd's Rod tract literature, please visit the following link:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/rod-publications/
For more information regarding the soon coming judgment of the living which will begin at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, please visit the following links:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/shepherds-rod-studies/revelation-7-sealing-of-the-144000-and-the-great-multitude/
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/shepherds-rod-studies/zechariah-6-the-paradox-of-the-ages/
To download scanned copies of the original Shepherd's Rod tract literature, please visit the following link:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/rod-publications/
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