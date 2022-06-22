Ten Plagues of Egypt will Return

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Stan Johnson of the Prophecy Club.Jun 21, 2022 Today we take a look at a dream given to Vicki Goforth Parnell. Jesus showed her what the future holds. She was shown how water turned into blood, just like in the days of the Egyptians and Moses. There is a very important warning in this dream and we encourage you to listen until the very end!
00:00 Prayer
02:11 Revelation 11
03:48 Water into Blood
28:05 Poison in the Water
29:19 Berkey Water Filters
32:56 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ejdNHqqtTCE