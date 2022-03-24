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Why farming & food supplies could be in MAJOR danger
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152 views • March 24, 2022
Glenn Beck.
15 percent of all global calories come from wheat and rice, and one-third of the world’s wheat comes from Russia & Ukraine. Crop season for wheat is NOW, but very little farming currently is occurring in Russia & Ukraine. Glenn breaks down the importance of this statistic — plus so many more — and he explains why these numbers point to a possible FAMINE by the end of the year. Plus, Glenn details what YOU can do now to prepare…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Um7P1Hl7GE
15 percent of all global calories come from wheat and rice, and one-third of the world’s wheat comes from Russia & Ukraine. Crop season for wheat is NOW, but very little farming currently is occurring in Russia & Ukraine. Glenn breaks down the importance of this statistic — plus so many more — and he explains why these numbers point to a possible FAMINE by the end of the year. Plus, Glenn details what YOU can do now to prepare…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Um7P1Hl7GE
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