Shocking video evidence supports claims made by a former Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) worker to CBS News
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1306 followers
65 views • 1 day ago

Shocking video evidence supports claims made by a former Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) worker to CBS News:

American subcontractors stationed at Israeli-controlled “aid sites” in Gaza were filmed opening fire alongside IDF forces.

The worker, originally hired as a truck driver, was later ordered to clean up human remains after Israeli gunfire massacred starving civilians at the site.

We complained about the smell. They denied it was their responsibility. Then they told me to load what was left into the truck.

🇮🇱 The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in response to the CBS report:

Our contractors do not shoot at civilians.

No one has been killed by gunfire at the foundation's sites in the Gaza Strip.

