BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

2 Fierce Battles Ramping Up: Be Warned and Armed-- Climate Change and the fear of AI
Science Censoring & Faith
Science Censoring & Faith
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 3 days ago

America is backing away from 17 years of climate change legislation. Does the science support that move?

Touching on

Next 20 mins touch on:

·        1850 little ice age

·        Ocean levels and temperatures

·        Coral health

·        Polar Bears

·        Greenland ice

·        The Arctic and Antarctic

·        Repression of science

·        Wild fires

·        2030 start of global cooling- prediction from polar expert

Keywords
climate changepolar bearsgreenland iceclimate change legislationscience supports1850 little ice ageocean levels and temperaturescoral healththe arctic and antarctic
Chapters

23:19End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

The Apocalypse Pantry: Grow your own pharmacy before the supply chain collapses

Kevin Hughes
The calm prepper: Building a wellness pantry that lasts

The calm prepper: Building a wellness pantry that lasts

HRS Editors
The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

The Coming Storm: A wake-up call for the prepared mind

Kevin Hughes
The Polyface Paradigm: A blueprint for regenerative farming and food freedom

The Polyface Paradigm: A blueprint for regenerative farming and food freedom

Belle Carter
Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist&#8217;s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Brush Fires of Freedom: A survivalist’s manifesto for decentralization, resistance and the collapse of empire

Belle Carter
Everyday resilience: Shelf-stable foods that quietly save the day

Everyday resilience: Shelf-stable foods that quietly save the day

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy