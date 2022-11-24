Frank Zappa 1974 09 20 Copenhagen, Denmark (the encore)

974 09 20 - KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark, the encore. Only a fragment of the concert (the encore). The playlist is very good, the sound quality excellent, but the guitar is in the background too. Be satisfied! Frank Zappa, Napoleon Murphy Brock, Tom Fowler, George Duke, Ruth Underwood, Chester Thompson. 01 Room Service (3,40) 02 Tush Tush Tush (1,05) 03 Camarillo Brillo (9,05) 04 Oh No (1,32) 05 Son Of Orange County (5,17) 06 More Trouble Every Day (8,07) total time 28,46 min (visit Zappa official site to know and to buy the new CDs!) (visit zappateers! thanks, thanks...) (visit zappa in france and mama zappa!)

