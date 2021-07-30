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Listen carefully!!!🔥🔥🚫💉 - Share, study all 10 Nuremberg codes!
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131 views • July 30, 2021
RIZZA ISLAM, A TIRELESS SOLDIER IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE ENEMY!!!!
COMMENTS FROM THE ORIGINAL FB POAT WORTH REPEATING!
Esha Baht Israel: Medicines 💊 promoted and used by the people from the big pharma, all have side effects, including death, you got to be a SPECIAL KIND OF STUP!D, to believe the government all of a sudden cares about your health and the killer medicines and vaccines that the killer big pharma advertise and market as safe and effective.
Sandra K Thomas-Levine: Who would trust this government knowing these atrocities against the human population happened...
•Injection of syphilis into Black Men and allowed them to suffer for 40yrs and no only infect their partners but their offspring as well
•Sterilization (Eugenics) unbeknownst to Black Women
•Giving infested small pox blankets to Natives
•Spaying agent orange upon our own military
•Chemtrails
Just to name a few that we are aware of
COMMENTS FROM THE ORIGINAL FB POAT WORTH REPEATING!
Esha Baht Israel: Medicines 💊 promoted and used by the people from the big pharma, all have side effects, including death, you got to be a SPECIAL KIND OF STUP!D, to believe the government all of a sudden cares about your health and the killer medicines and vaccines that the killer big pharma advertise and market as safe and effective.
Sandra K Thomas-Levine: Who would trust this government knowing these atrocities against the human population happened...
•Injection of syphilis into Black Men and allowed them to suffer for 40yrs and no only infect their partners but their offspring as well
•Sterilization (Eugenics) unbeknownst to Black Women
•Giving infested small pox blankets to Natives
•Spaying agent orange upon our own military
•Chemtrails
Just to name a few that we are aware of
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