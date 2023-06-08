Brighteon Broadcast News, June 8, 2023 - WSJ confirms pizzagate pedo network is REAL after all

0:00 Intro5:25 Dr. Peter McCullough

13:15 Pizzagate

20:40 One Sausage Per Month

26:18 Drug Vending Machine

37:57 Interview with Dr. Ed Group

1:20:44 CRYPTO update





- Vast "pizzagate" pedophile network uncovered by the WSJ

- Pedos run loose on Instagram, using code words to traffic children

- German govt. wants to limit citizens' meat consumption to one sausage per month

- Climate cultists now targeting humans' PROTEIN consumption

- 600,000 Americans now DEAD from the covid vaccine, warns Dr. McCullough

- NYC Mayor Adams wants to house illegals in PRIVATE HOMES

- The "replacement" will be complete when they take over your home

- Full interview with Dr. Ed Group from Global Healing Center

- Brighteon platform crypto update - private money, tipping, e-commerce and more





