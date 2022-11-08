Create New Account
International Criminal Psychiatry
WhiteHatTrollWarrior
Published 21 days ago

If you wish to see JUSTICE, there are things you must understand, follow the RABBIThttps://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8VwVUVWaHD4&t=13s


Sources

NSW Supreme Court Document

https://jade.io/article/825524


Hague IV

https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/applic/ihl/ihl.nsf/Treaty.xsp?documentId=4D47F92DF3966A7EC12563CD002D6788&action=OpenDocument


IHL Rule 90

https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docs/v1_rul_rule90


IHL Rule 92

https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docs/v1_rul_rule92


Original Constitution UK/PGA

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Vict/63-64/12/introduction/enacted


Australian Constitution with Updates

https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2013Q00005


1688 Bill of Rights

https://www.legislation.gov.uk/aep/WillandMarSess2/1/2/introduction


OPCAT

https://humanrights.gov.au/our-work/rights-and-freedoms/projects/opcat-optional-protocol-convention-against-torture


Statute of Westminster

https://www.nationhood.org.au/statute_of_westminster

