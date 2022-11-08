International Criminal Psychiatry

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If you wish to see JUSTICE, there are things you must understand, follow the RABBIThttps://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8VwVUVWaHD4&t=13s
Sources
NSW Supreme Court Document
https://jade.io/article/825524
Hague IV
https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/applic/ihl/ihl.nsf/Treaty.xsp?documentId=4D47F92DF3966A7EC12563CD002D6788&action=OpenDocument
IHL Rule 90
https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docs/v1_rul_rule90
IHL Rule 92
https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docs/v1_rul_rule92
Original Constitution UK/PGA
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/Vict/63-64/12/introduction/enacted
Australian Constitution with Updates
https://www.legislation.gov.au/Details/C2013Q00005
1688 Bill of Rights
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/aep/WillandMarSess2/1/2/introduction
OPCAT
https://humanrights.gov.au/our-work/rights-and-freedoms/projects/opcat-optional-protocol-convention-against-torture
Statute of Westminster
https://www.nationhood.org.au/statute_of_westminster