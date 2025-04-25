BrightLearn - A True Texas Leader, an interview with Butch Carmack

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, Mike Adams interviews Butch Carmack, a staunch conservative candidate for Bastrop County commissioner, who highlights his hardline stance on illegal immigration, property rights, energy independence, and resisting federal overreach while advocating for local values, lower taxes, and community-driven leadership in the face of urban sprawl and ideological threats.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.