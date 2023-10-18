Huge Image Of the Sun! Do it With Your Telescope!

Finished Greenhouse Anchors
Telescope Set-Up for Eclipse
Phil Helps By Digging Holes, Thanks!!
Watching the Eclipse
Another Day Working on Caleb's Framing
Helping Rico and Monica with Their Sheep Check-Up
