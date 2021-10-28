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More Than Lawsuits Needed to Stop Vax Coercion Juggernaut, Warns SC Lawyer
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5082 views • October 28, 2021
More than lawyers and court cases will be required to stop the growing attack on individual liberties manifested in the efforts to force Americans to submit to unwanted COVID injections, says South Carolina attorney Lauren Martell. She also gives insight into how families can protect each other and themselves from the infamous "Fauci" protocols being used in hospitals across America. Perhaps most alarming, she says Americans are now living under the boot of communist-style occupation and rule by unelected bureaucrats.
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