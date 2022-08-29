Former World Badminton Champion Ye Zhaoying was Ordered to Match-fixing in the Olympic Semi-final

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https://gnews.org/post/p1efob361
Former badminton world champion Ye Zhaoying was ordered to concede in the Olympic semi-final. Although she had been ranked No. 1 in women’s singles nation-wide, it was her last chance to stand on the Olympic winner’s podium. Ye was mercilessly asked to give it up for the so-called national interest