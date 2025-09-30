© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Cover-Up Commission
* The 9/11 Commission authorized by Congress was a total fraud from the beginning.
* Led by the same people who were responsible for preventing the attack, the Commission was deliberately set up to fail.
* Kristen Breitweiser (9/11 widow, lawyer and activist) forced the Bush administration’s hand, exposing how the Commission was designed to hide the truth.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 September 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-9-11-files-episode-2