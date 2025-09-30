The Cover-Up Commission

* The 9/11 Commission authorized by Congress was a total fraud from the beginning.

* Led by the same people who were responsible for preventing the attack, the Commission was deliberately set up to fail.

* Kristen Breitweiser (9/11 widow, lawyer and activist) forced the Bush administration’s hand, exposing how the Commission was designed to hide the truth.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 30 September 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/the-9-11-files-episode-2

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1972994844088799342