Protocol 1: The Easiest Way to get CLO2 Inside the Body

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Protocol 1 is based on Jim Humble's original discovery where he gave sodium chlorite to his fellow workers to try to cure their malaria and it worked! Their stomach acid activated the sodium chlorite internally and produced CLO2 (chlorine dioxide) which absorbed into their blood and killed the malaria parasites in just a few hours! I did this every day for 3 years, consuming 13,000 drops and never got sick amidst others who were hit by severe flu-like viruses. It also seemed to improve my immune system because when I stopped after 3 years I still haven’t gotten sick and now it’s been an additional 2.5 years, mostly through the COVID-19 Plandemic.
Join my CLO2 Solutions Telegram group here: https://t.me/+bXSfg4cgwfc3NTJl