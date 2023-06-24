This was posted just before midnight US time.
Evgeny Prigozhin from the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces in Rostov-on-Don announced the control of the headquarters building by Russian volunteers from the Wagner Group, as well as taking control of the airfield in order to prevent the take-off of combat aircraft, but this does not interfere with logistics and sanitary boards
⚡️Prigozhin said he would not lay down his arms and would not obey the demand of Putin, the FSB or anyone else. Now this is a rebellion without any if and but.
