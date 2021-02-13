© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ThePatriotNurse: Why You should Stay OUT of the Hospital System: Wave Goodbye to Your Rights!
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
921 views • February 13, 2021
Posted 12February2021 ThePatriotNurse: Who is permitted to be with the patient in the Hospital. Patient Rights and working with the Families or "The Marxist Greater Good" This is training for a Medical Grid that is a One Way Train.
Hospitals Have been steadily denying patients and families their rights under the banner of 'public health' and 'greater good' politics for several months. Despite the fact that many healthcare providers have either had the virus already or are vaccinated, draconian policies that patients of both advocacy and end of life dignity are still being enforced. This is all pointing towards the mutation of the system towards a monster.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Hospitals Have been steadily denying patients and families their rights under the banner of 'public health' and 'greater good' politics for several months. Despite the fact that many healthcare providers have either had the virus already or are vaccinated, draconian policies that patients of both advocacy and end of life dignity are still being enforced. This is all pointing towards the mutation of the system towards a monster.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.