Feminist destroyed by VAXX induced BREAST CANCER

Kristin Raworth – X Posts (chronological)

1. 24 Apr 2021 – 15:29

Got ‘er done!!!! Thanks pre existing condition you finally did me a solid 💜

#vaccinated

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1386050634909843458





2. 21 Dec 2021 – 15:26 (from Edmonton, AB)

Booked my booster and I am soooooo happy

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1473434755668398081





3. 7 Jan 2024 – 22:09

I’ve thought and thought about how to say this.

I have breast cancer.

I’m fucking terrified. …

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1744239914458485069





4. 17 Feb 2024 – 15:33

Weird thing they never tell you about having a lumpectomy is that you are actually MORE lumpy after the surgery …

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1758998085345362267





5. 15 May 2024 – 07:11

It’s been a long road. Diagnosed with breast cancer in December, surgery in February … I beat this thing and I’m cancer free.

https://x.com/KristinRaworth/status/1790746843552285167

