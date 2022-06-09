US Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth Largest

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06/07/2022 US regulators are set to be investigating whether Binance broke security rules by selling digital tokens just as the crypto exchange was getting off the ground five years ago. They’re looking at whether the initial coin offering was a sale of a security that should have been registered with the agency. This shows that regulators are really looking at the crypto industry, and going back a few years to see what they have been doing as well.