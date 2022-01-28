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Down to Earth Discriminates Against Masked Shopper Because Wife Had Disability
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10 views • January 28, 2022
On January 16, 2022 a manager of Down to Earth temporarily refused service to a masked shopper because he was with an unmasked shopper with a disability. The manager, John, allowed service to the masked shopper only after police arrived and he served the disabled wife with a trespass notice.
Learn how to serve an affidavit. Affidavit class:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTuwnazvmV27/
Public Accommodations Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#DownToEarth #Honolulu #Discrimination
Learn how to serve an affidavit. Affidavit class:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTuwnazvmV27/
Public Accommodations Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#DownToEarth #Honolulu #Discrimination
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