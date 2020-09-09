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Weather Engineering over North America 1985 to Present and How it's done
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90 views • September 09, 2020
Streamed live from Dutchsinse on Youtube approx 14 hours ago on 09/09/2020
I highly recommend that you purchase a full DVD copy of this presentation directly from Lt. Col. Thomas Beardens site! 1985 - Soviet Weather Engineering Over North America. Get it while you still can!!!!! Link here! http://www.cheniere.org/video/sovietw... Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden has been proved right on all points 100% as we now know. I get nothing for recommending his video .. making nothing from the sale etc... I bought a few copies myself. ______ Much love, and cheers to all who are seeking answers in science to current events taking place. 24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1V04-zts9so
I highly recommend that you purchase a full DVD copy of this presentation directly from Lt. Col. Thomas Beardens site! 1985 - Soviet Weather Engineering Over North America. Get it while you still can!!!!! Link here! http://www.cheniere.org/video/sovietw... Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden has been proved right on all points 100% as we now know. I get nothing for recommending his video .. making nothing from the sale etc... I bought a few copies myself. ______ Much love, and cheers to all who are seeking answers in science to current events taking place. 24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1V04-zts9so
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