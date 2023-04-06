Fulfill Your Destiny

An enlightening video sharing keys about the Universe, your body and how to use them both with your awareness, imagination, and consciousness energetics to manifest and dream your life into your experiential reality. Plus, how to identify and handle the barriers and limitations you cross in fulfilling your destiny!
Recorded in Sep 2016 at the Lightworker's Conference Chicago, IL
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
