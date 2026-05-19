Houston, we have a PROBLEM┃Russia launched a 20-Ton BEAST into Space & Scared the SH*T out of the US

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A few days ago, the commander of the United States Space Command, General Stephen Whiting, made a rather shocking statement. In particular, he officially announced that Russia has deployed its latest orbital weapon in space, which is capable of destroying all American military and commercial satellites. Furthermore, this US Space Force general also officially stated that despite unprecedented Western sanctions against Moscow, Russia still remains a mighty space superpower. ................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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