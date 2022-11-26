Create New Account
Zelinsky's wife : nevermind no light in harsh winter, Ukrainians will bear it (to the last ?).
Olena Zelenskaya commenting for BBC, cynically, heartlessly, on a "sociological study": "We know that winter can be another test for us if there is no heat in our homes.Ukrainians in the majority,it was more than 90% of respondents,answered that they are ready to tolerate it for two, three years."

