Stop Saying "God Looks at the Heart" Until You See This

The truth about Divine Judgment.
Many of us find comfort in the idea that "God looks at the heart," but we forget that the heart is deceitful above all things (Jeremiah 17:9). If your heart is good, where is the evidence?
True faith produces a faithful life. Don’t get caught with a "good heart" and empty hands.