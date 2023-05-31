Quo Vadis

May 29, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Messages to Blessed Elena Aiello on the Chastisements to Come.

She quoted the Blessed Mother as having told her on April 16, 1954:

“Listen attentively, and REVEAL TO ALL: My Heart is sad for so many sufferings in an impending world in ruin.

The justice of Our Father is most offended. Men live in their obstinacy of sin. The wrath of God is near.

Soon the world will be afflicted with great calamities, bloody revolutions, frightful hurricanes, and the overflowing of streams and the seas.”

“Cry out until the priests of God lend their ears to my voice, to advise men that the time is near at hand, and if men do not return to God with prayers and penances, the world will be overturned in a new and more terrible war.

Arms most deadly will destroy peoples and nations!

The dictators of the earth, specimens infernal, will demolish the churches and desecrate the Holy Eucharist, and will destroy things most dear.

“In this impious war, much will be destroyed of that which has been built by the hands of man.

“Clouds with lightning flashes of fire in the sky and a tempest of fire shall fall upon the world.

This terrible scourge, never before seen in the history of humanity, will last seventy hours.

“Godless persons will be crushed and wiped out.

Many will be lost because they remain in the obstinacy of sin.

Then shall be seen the power of light over the power of darkness.

“Be not silent, my daughter, because the hours of darkness, of abandonment, are near.

I am bending over the world, holding in suspension the justice of God. Otherwise, these things would already have now come to pass.

“Prayers and penances are necessary because men must return to God and to My Immaculate Heart; the Mediatrix of men to God, and thus the world will be at least in part saved.

“Cry out these things to all, like the very echo of my voice.

Let this be known to all, because it will help save many souls, and prevent much destruction in the Church and in the world.”

In April 1955, Elena got another message from the Blessed Mother thus:

“If men do not amend their ways, a terrifying scourge of fire will come down from Heaven upon all the nations of the world, and men will be punished according to the debts contracted with Divine justice.

There will be frightful moments for all, because Heaven will be joined with the earth, and all the ungodly people will be destroyed.

“Some nations will be purified, while others will disappear entirely.

“YOU ARE TO TRANSMIT THESE WARNINGS TO ALL, in order that the new generation will know that men had been warned in time to turn to God by doing penance and thus could have avoided these punishments.”

Then Elena interrupted by asking: “But when will all this come about?”

Our Blessed Mother replied: “My daughter, the time is not far off.

When men least expect it, the course of Divine Justice will be accomplished.”

Being Italian, Elena again asked: “What will become of Italy?

Will Rome be saved?”

Again, Our Blessed Mother replied that Italy would be saved “in part by the Pope.”

Then Our Blessed Mother continued: “The Church will be in travail, but the forces of Hell cannot prevail!

You must suffer for the Pope and Christ, and thus Christ will be safe on earth; and the Pope, with his redemptive word, will, in part, save the world.”





Our Blessed Mother then showed Elena a part of hell and said: “‘Satan reigns and triumphs on earth!





See how the souls are falling into hell.





See how high the flames are, and the souls who fall into them like flakes of snow look like transparent embers! How many sparks!





How many cries of hate, and of despair!





How much pain!





“See how many priestly souls!





Look at the sign of their consecration in their transparent hands! (In the palms of their hands the sign of the cross, in more vivid fire, could clearly be seen!)





What torture, my daughter, in my maternal Heart!





Great is my sorrow to see that men do not change!





The justice of the Father requires reparation — otherwise many will be lost!





“See how Russia will burn!”





Elena wrote what she saw: “Before my eyes there extended an immense field covered with flames and smoke, in which souls were submerged as if in a sea of fire!”





Our Blessed Mother continued: “And all this fire is not that which will fall from the hands of men, but will be hurled directly from the Angels.

Therefore I ask prayers, penance and sacrifice, so I may act as Mediatrix for my Son in order to save souls...”

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IfQqZfN1l9c



