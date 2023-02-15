This Should Piss Every American Off!

An old man rancher sits in jail, separated from his wife, unable to even communicate with her, after defending his property, himself & his wife from uncertain fate when a criminal illegal alien walked into his life & pulled an AK-47 on him due to the AzGOP approved Sanctuary Corridors in Pima County, Arizona.
This man isn't guilty, the government "officials" are. Both Democrats & Republicans profit nicely off the wide open Wall Sasabe, Arizona, innocent Americans pay the price. That's why both parties try so hard to shut Veterans On Patrol down. 😉
Read more
Arizona Rancher Held on $1 Million Bond Fired Warning Shots After an Armed Group of Men “Pointed an AK-47 Right at Him”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/arizona-rancher-held-1-million-bond-fired-warning-shots-armed-group-men-pointed-ak-47-right/
Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.