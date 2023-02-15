This Should Piss Every American Off!

An old man rancher sits in jail, separated from his wife, unable to even communicate with her, after defending his property, himself & his wife from uncertain fate when a criminal illegal alien walked into his life & pulled an AK-47 on him due to the AzGOP approved Sanctuary Corridors in Pima County, Arizona.

This man isn't guilty, the government "officials" are. Both Democrats & Republicans profit nicely off the wide open Wall Sasabe, Arizona, innocent Americans pay the price. That's why both parties try so hard to shut Veterans On Patrol down. 😉

Arizona Rancher Held on $1 Million Bond Fired Warning Shots After an Armed Group of Men “Pointed an AK-47 Right at Him”

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/arizona-rancher-held-1-million-bond-fired-warning-shots-armed-group-men-pointed-ak-47-right/







