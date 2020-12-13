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THE BASICS OF COMMON LAW. Part 4 of 4
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16 views • December 13, 2020
This is video4 of 4, which explain how and why the deep state and central bankers have stolen the public court house from We, the people. The answer to this egregious crime against humanity is surprisingly, very simple, and very easy to implement in order to remove the British Monarchy from the courts, and regain control of the Government that We are supposed to be in charge of.
Please visit my youtube channel to view tons of interesting videos about Florida and such.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGmHz9tsTQIa2Ym_5l8KjnA?view
There is a little bit of everything mostly cause I'm an eclectic guy.
Please go there and like, share, subscribe and comment. That would help a brother out.
Y'all have a Blessed day.
Unky T
Please visit my youtube channel to view tons of interesting videos about Florida and such.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGmHz9tsTQIa2Ym_5l8KjnA?view
There is a little bit of everything mostly cause I'm an eclectic guy.
Please go there and like, share, subscribe and comment. That would help a brother out.
Y'all have a Blessed day.
Unky T
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