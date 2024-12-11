Abla Saadat remains steadfast in Damon Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Abla Saadat is a 67-year-old Palestinian leader and wife of prisoner and leader Ahmad Saadat. The Zionist occupation arrested her about 3 months ago. FPTV met with her daughter Sumoud to talk about her mother's detention in Damon Prison. Interview: Sumoud Saadat
Reporting: Mohammed Somrain
Filmed: 04/12/2024
