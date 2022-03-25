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How They Use "Constitutional" Against You
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50 views • March 25, 2022
Supporters of the monster state use constitutionality - or even just the word “unconstitutional” - as a tool to ensure they keep fully enforcing federal gun control on the state and local levels. Learn how - and the tricks they play to pretend they’re defending the 2nd Amendment, when they’re not.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 25, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 25, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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