Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli tank at Rafah crossing
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
39 views
Published a day ago

Not shown in this video. Observers report that Israeli Army soldiers have removed the Palestinian Flags from the Rafah Border crossing between Egypt and the Hamas-ruled southern Gaza Strip and threw it on the street's floor

Instead of the Pan-Arab flag of Palestine, now the Flag of Zion of Israel has been raised there

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket