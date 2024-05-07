Israeli tank at Rafah crossing

Not shown in this video. Observers report that Israeli Army soldiers have removed the Palestinian Flags from the Rafah Border crossing between Egypt and the Hamas-ruled southern Gaza Strip and threw it on the street's floor
Instead of the Pan-Arab flag of Palestine, now the Flag of Zion of Israel has been raised there
