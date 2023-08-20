Create New Account
'We’ve all been watching the longest-running show of modern times. But it might soon be all over'
GalacticStorm
Published 13 hours ago

GBN News | Neil Oliver: We’ve all been watching the longest-running show of modern times. But soon the show might soon be over, as more and more of the audience, especially in the cheap seats, are becoming restless, aware of how uncomfortable their seats are.


