September Lockdowns : “There isn't a chance in hell that I am going along with any of this.”

“There isn't a chance in hell that I am going along with any of this.”
This needs to be every person’s attitude towards this nonsense right now.
“I don’t care if you put traffic lights up in the supermarket. I don't care what you do. I'm ignoring all of it.”
Watch the full video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJs2yZpQFWA
All credit to comedian Alistair Williams https://twitter.com/awilliamscomedy
