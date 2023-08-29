Create New Account
September Lockdowns : “There isn't a chance in hell that I am going along with any of this.”
The Prisoner
“There isn't a chance in hell that I am going along with any of this.”

This needs to be every person’s attitude towards this nonsense right now.

“I don’t care if you put traffic lights up in the supermarket. I don't care what you do. I'm ignoring all of it.”

Watch the full video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJs2yZpQFWA

 All credit to comedian Alistair Williams https://twitter.com/awilliamscomedy


Keywords
do not complyalistair williamsseptember lockdowns

