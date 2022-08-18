State of Cybersecurity 2022 with Mathieu Gorge | Unrestricted Truths Ep. 166

On a fluid news day with the “red alert” that the CDC has announced a major shakeup due to “Covid mistakes,” New York City shuttering its child vaccination sites due to super low demand, and Moderna’s CEO whining about no country in the world wants any of its 30 million vaccines inventory due to cratering demand… Episode 166 of “Unrestricted Truths” dives into the interconnectedness of global affairs, supply chains, and data infrastructure.





Weighing on 2022 data breaches and geopolitical issues cybersecurity expert Mathieu Gorge, CEO & Founder of VigiTrust, presents the latest information of how to not become a victim of ransomware and cyber hacks. He highlights his trademarked “5 Pillars Security Framework” and discusses at length how he incorporated it into his bestselling book, “Cyber-Elephant in the Boardroom: Cyber-Accountability with the Five Pillars of Security Framework.”





You can find the book: https://www.amazon.com/Cyber-Elephant-Boardroom-Cyber-Accountability-Security-Framework/dp/1950863417

Information about Mathieu’s company: https://vigitrust.com

Information about Mathieu: https://mathieugorge.com

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