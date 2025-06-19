Iran Releases Proof Israel Is Planning 'False Flag' to Spark WW3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A chilling new report suppressed by the mainstream media, reveals that Israel may be plotting a catastrophic false flag attack on American soil, eerily reminiscent of 9/11. The motive? To drag the U.S. into another series of forever wars in the Middle East this time, starting with Iran.
According to news from Tehran, Israel's Mossad spy agency was hacked just days before Netanyahu launched strikes on Iranian targets. The files uncovered? Nothing short of apocalyptic.
Among them: blueprints for cyber warfare, targeted assassinations, blackmail material, and even the unthinkable, the Samson Option, Israel's doomsday doctrine to blow up the entire world with a nuclear holocaust if their own survival is ever threatened.
Tags: Israel, Iran, World War 3, WW3, Mossad, false flag, inside job, Netanyahu, 911, Zionism, report, mainstream media, plotting, catastrophic, false flag attack, American soil, 911, US, forever wars, Middle East, Tehran, apocalyptic, cyber warfare, targeted assassinations, blackmail material, Samson Option, doomsday, nuclear holocaust